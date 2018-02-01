6 Questions We Hope Are Answered in Nashville Season Six

How will Maddie and Daphne react to Deacon and Jessie’s relationship?

Apparently, Daphne is not OK with them being together, but both sisters only want what’s best for Deacon’s heart. “I think if it was the perfect person, Maddie and Daphne would be happy for him,” Lennon Stella (Maddie) says. “Right now I think they’re both not ready for that at all.”