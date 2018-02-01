6 Questions We Hope Are Answered in Nashville Season Six

The wait is almost over, Nashies!
With only two days left until Nashville‘s season six premiere on Thursday (Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT), we got to thinking about the many questions left unanswered from season five. Here are six top questions we had going into the farewell season.
What does the future hold for Highway 65 Records?
How will Scarlett and Gunnar handle going solo now that The Exes are no more?
Can Will and Zach reconcile after their season five split?
Will Deacon move on with Jessie?
How will Maddie and Daphne react to Deacon and Jessie’s relationship?
And finally, will Juliette and Avery get their happy ending?
