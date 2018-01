6 Questions We Hope Are Answered in Nashville Season Six

What does the future hold for Highway 65 Records?

Deacon Claybourne and Highway 65’s Zach Welles have apparently come to a mutual understanding regarding the future of the record label. “We will see less of Zach trying to take hold of Highway 65 and steer it toward his own vision,” actor Cameron Scoggins (Zach) tells CMT Hot 20 Countdown . Charles Esten (Deacon) adds, “All the different problems that Zach and Deacon were having, they worked through them, and they found a place where they were communicating better.”