Blake Shelton on His Next Chapter with Warner

If you’ve only ever known Blake Shelton as a coach on The Voice, then you might not be aware of his early, early years as a country singer.

Like back in April 2001, when his debut single “Austin” hit country radio stations and landed at the top of the charts. And in July of that same year, when his first full-length album Blake Shelton hit record stores.

He has done so much since those rookie days — he went on to release nine more studio albums and almost 40 singles — and he plans to keep on keeping on. Shelton recently re-signed with Warner Bros./WMN, his label home since 2001.

“I remember my first trip to Nashville in 1994. I drove down Music Row and don’t know why, but when I passed the Warner Bros. building I said, ‘That’s the label I want to be on!’

“Now, all these years later, I’m proud to have spent my entire recording career with such a great company,” Shelton said in the recent issue of industry publication Country Aircheck Weekly. “Look forward to more incredible years with my Warner family.”