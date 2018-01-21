Nashville: The Big Moments From Season 6 Episode 1

It looks like season six will bring some big changes to the characters of Nashville.

Here are some big moments from the season premiere:

Maddie’s Gig Maddie heads to Los Angeles to perform her new song. Juliette’s Onstage Meltdown After being heckled, Juliette confronts the crowd and ends the performance early. Will Runs Into Zach No one likes awkward moments with an ex – especially when they have a date and you don’t. Maddie’s New Love Interest Sparks fly when Maddie meets pop star Jonah Ford. Juliette’s Depression Juliette admits she is depressed and announces her tour will be postponed on live radio. Scarlett Moves On Scarlett deletes Gunnar from her favorites. Will and Gunnar’s Bromance Will jumps onstage to make Gunnar more comfortable since he’s not quite ready to perform solo. Juliette Visits Darius Enright Darius appears to want to help Juliette telling her, “You have to give up control in order to gain control.” Deacon Isn’t Alone Maddie, Daphne and Scarlett surprise Deacon to ring in the New Year. Juliette’s Phone Call It seems Juliette is going to take Darius up on his offer when she tells him, “I’m Ready.”

Don’t miss new episodes of Nashville Thursdays at 9pm ET/PT on CMT. Get all of the latest Nashville news, videos and behind-the-scenes action on the Nashville Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram and join the conversation using #NashvilleCMT.