Sugarland Plot Still the Same 2018 Tour

Sugarland revealed the 48 cities that will be on their Still The Same 2018 tour. Among them are Atlanta, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Nashville.

The tour update comes days after the duo’s Times Square performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. Kristian Bush and Jennifer Nettles revealed their reunion at the 51st annual CMA Awards when they presented the award for duo of the year to Brothers Osborne. Later that evening, they celebrated their new recording contract with Big Machine Label Group with a performance at the label’s after-party.

“Still the Same” is the first Sugarland single in six years, and it’s the lead single from a forthcoming album. The song kicks off 2018 at No. 26 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart.

Their signature ballad “Stay” won the five-time CMA-winning artists a Grammy for best country performance by a duo or group with vocals in 2008. Since 2011, Nettles and Bush have each recorded as solo acts. Nettles’ catalogue incudes That Girl (2014), Playing With Fire (2016) and To Celebrate Christmas (2016). Bush released Gravity in 2015 and produced Lindsay Ell’s newest album, The Project.

Here are the cities on Sugarland’s Still the Same tour:

Allentown, PA

Anaheim, CA

Atlanta, GA

Augusta, GA

Bakersfield, CA

Bismarck, ND

Chicago, IL

Columbia, MD

Columbus, OH

Dallas, TX

Daytona Beach, FL

Denver, CO

Des Moines, IA

Durant, OK

Gilford, NH

Grand Island, NE

Grand Rapids, MI

Green Bay, WI

Greenville, SC

Huntsville, AL

Las Vegas, NV

Los Angeles, CA

Louisville, KY

Moline, IL

Nashville, TN

Newark, NJ

Niagara Falls, ONT

Omaha, NE

Pensacola, FL

Phoenix, AZ

Portland, OR

Raleigh, NC

Rapid City, SD

San Diego, CA

Santa Barbara, CA

Seattle, WA

Sioux Falls, SD

Spokane, WA

St. Louis, MO

St. Paul, MN

Sugar Land, TX

Toledo, OH

Tulsa, OK

Uncasville, CT

Verona, NY

Wichita, KS

Worcester, MA

Youngstown, OH