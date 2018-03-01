Kacey Musgraves: Golden at Karaoke

Kacey Musgraves has zero regrets over her latest buzzed Amazon purchase.

The two-time Grammy winner is now the proud owner of a golden, Bluetooth-enabled Bonoak karaoke microphone. Since her new toy arrived, her Instagram stories show her performing her karaoke heart out with the help of the smartphone app Sing! Karaoke by Smule.

Her Insta-karaoke debut included abbreviated versions of Beach Boys’ “Kokomo,” Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Frank Sinatra’s “Luck Be a Lady.” Then she delivered hits by Dixie Chicks, Afroman, *NSYNC, Avril Lavigne, The Used and TLC. By the time she got to Selena’s “Como la Flor,” she jokingly wrote, “I’ve lost my mind.”

She sang so many songs with the app’s free trial, it required her to purchase a year-long $99 subscription in order to continue the karaoke party.

“I’ve never spent $99 so god damn fast in my life,” Musgraves said. “If you think this karaoke party is over … it’s just beginning.”

Musgraves’ next album Golden Hour is due in early 2018.