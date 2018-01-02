Chris Stapleton Guests on Justin Timberlake’s New Album

Ever since Justin Timberlake announced that his fifth album Man of the Woods arrives Feb. 2, fans have been wondering — just how Tennessee will the Tennessee Kid’s new music be?

“This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family but more so than any other album I’ve written, where I’m from,” Timberlake explained in the album’s trailer online. “And it’s personal.”

FRIDAY… A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jan 2, 2018 at 7:04am PST

The Volunteer state is home to at least three music capitols. In Bristol, there’s bluegrass. Timberlake’s hometown of Memphis is the home of the blues and the birthplace of rock ‘n’ roll, while Nashville has a little bit of everything. He keeps a home his wife Jessica Biel and their son Silas in Middle Tennessee where he is a partner and producer for Franklin’s annual Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival.

According to Variety, Timberlake has been saying for some months that the album reflects his roots, calling it “Southern American music.”

But the collaborators on Man of the Woods represent all genres including Chris Stapleton, Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys and frequent collaborators Timbaland and The Neptunes. The lead single “Filthy” arrives Jan. 5. The album launch coincides with his Super Bowl halftime performance on Feb. 4.