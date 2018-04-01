Charles Esten Previews Nashville on Today

Actor Charles Esten and Charlie Worsham visited with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the Today show to talk all things Nashville ahead of tonight’s (Jan. 4) season six premiere.

When Kotb and Hager lamented over the fact that season six will be the show’s final season, Esten said he felt blessed to have been part of the series that meant so much to him and his family. His wife Patty and their three children were on set watching Esten’s interview from behind the scenes.

“I feel so grateful for the years we’ve had,” he said. “For a second we thought we were done two seasons ago. So these extra two seasons … all of us on the show — the cast and the crew — we get to love on each other and be kind to each other for the remaining eight episodes we’re going to be shooting. We’re about halfway done with the season.”

Then the two anchors asked whether Deacon’s heart was ready to find love again.

“I wish I could tell you,” he said. “I don’t know all the way to the end, but that’s been the story from the very beginning. I started out a real mess, and Rayna Jaymes helped pull me back together … Of course, everybody on the show is trying to get Deacon back out there. But it’s hard. It’s not that easy.”

Esten also said although the TV show Nashville is going away, the music of Nashville will always be part of its legacy.

“The music of Nashville can stay in your life,” he said. “I won’t get to do the scenes of Deacon, but I’ll get to do the songs of Deacon. And I get to play my own music as well. I’m very fortunate in that.”

Esten wrapped his appearance with a collaboration with Worsham. The two premiered an original song they wrote inspired by Deacon titled “Looking for the Light,” which is expected to appear in episode five.