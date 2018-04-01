2018 Grammy Awards Books Little Big Town and More

“Better Man” is Among the Country Songs on 2018 Grammy Nominees Compilation

Little Big Town represents country music in the first round of performers set for the 60th annual Grammy Awards.

The show will also feature performances by Childish Gambino, Lady Gaga, P!nk and a special Broadway tribute by Patti LuPone and Ben Platt.

Little Big Town is a two-time Grammy-winning band. Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook head to the ceremony with two nominations for best country album for The Breaker and best country duo/group performance for “Better Man.”

Additionally, “Better Man” is among five country songs featured on the 2018 Grammy Nominees compilation. Available Jan. 12, the 21-song album will support the Grammy Museum and MusiCares — two charitable organizations founded by the Recording Academy that focus on music education programs and critical assistance for music people in need.

James Corden will host the Grammy Awards live from New York City on Jan. 28.