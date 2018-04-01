Celebration of Life Service Announced for Mel Tillis

Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium will host a celebration of life service for the late Mel Tillis on January 31 at 10 a.m.

The memorial service is free and open to the public, and it will feature performances by Alison Krauss, Ricky Skaggs, Ray Stevens, the Gatlins, Darryl Singletary, Jamey Johnson, Splinter Middleton, the Stutterettes (Tammy Carter, and Tonya Wainscott), members of Tillis’ Statesider band and others.

A member of the Country Music and Nashville Songwriters Halls of Fame, Tillis died on Nov. 19 at the Munroe Regional Medical Center in Ocala, Florida. He was 85. Tillis’ career as a performer, songwriter, actor and music publisher spans six decades. Many of his songs became country music standards, among them “Ruby, Don’t Take Your Love to Town,” “Detroit City,” “Heart Over Mind,” “I Ain’t Never,” “Honey (Open That Door)” and “Mental Revenge.”