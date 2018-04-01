Mickey Gilley Injured in Car Accident

Says, “I Don’t Intend to Retire. I Will Be Out There on the Road, and I’ll See You Real Soon.”

Country legend Mickey Gilley and his son, Michael Gilley, sustained minor injuries from a car accident on Wednesday (Jan. 3).

According to a press release, the two were driving back to Branson, Missouri after an event in Texas when their vehicle rolled over three times off the interstate. The 81-year-old artist fractured an ankle and his right shoulder. His son sustained minor bruises.

Gilley’s Jan. 6 show at the Texas Theatre in Greenville will be rescheduled. He plans to resume performances on Jan. 20 at the Orange Blossom Opry in Weirsdale, Florida.

On Thursday (Jan. 4), he updated his fans in a Facebook video message saying, “I am having a hard time walking because I have a big boot on my left leg. But other than that I’m doing pretty good. To be 81 years old and put myself through what I’ve been through, it’s kind of tough sometimes on the old man, but I don’t intend to retire. I will be out there on the road, and I’ll see you real soon.”

According to the Houston Chronicle, Gilley’s son was driving his 2013 Toyota SUV when another driver ran a stop sign ahead of them. He swerved to avoid an accident but clipped another vehicle in the process, which led to his vehicle rolling over and landing upside down on the side of the road.

A member of the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame, the Natchez, Mississippi native has been performing since 1957. He grew up playing music across the Mississippi River in Ferriday, Louisiana with his cousins Jerry Lee Lewis and Jimmy Swaggart. Since 1974, he’s charted 17 No. 1 hits including “Room Full of Roses,” “I Overlooked an Orchid,” “City Lights” and “Window Up Above.” In 1970, he opened Gilley’s Club in Pasadena, Texas, which became the subject of the famous 1980 film, Urban Cowboy, starring John Travolta.