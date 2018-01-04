When Florida Georgia Line Became a Family

All About the "Beautiful Story God Is Writing"

I’m sure there are some bands who only share the stage and not much else. But in country music, bands become families, especially when the families start to grow.

So when Florida Georgia Line‘s Brian Kelley went to his partner Tyler Hubbard’s house to meet his baby girl Olivia, it’s no surprise that she brought out all the feels in him. And he shared a picture from his visit on Instagram, admitting that it was hard not to get emotional about seeing her.

“Oh my Lord what a blessing! @thubbmusic @hayley_hubbard so so proud of y’all! What a beautiful story God is writing,” Kelley captioned the photo of him with Olivia and Hubbard’s wife Hayley. “Y’all got parents of the year on lock already.”

He added an assortment of emojis to echo his thoughts, including the prayer hands and fist bump.

Olivia Rose was born on Dec. 23 in Nashville.