Is Thomas Rhett Country’s Most Mannerly Man?

At this point in Thomas Rhett‘s career, he’s won plenty of awards, broken plenty of records, and landed on plenty of lists. But this one, I think, is a new one.

He is in the No. 8 spot on the list of the Ten Best-Mannered People of 2017, compiled by the National League of Junior Cotillions (the group that teaches kids honor, dignity, respect, and ballroom dancing). The NLJC’s students and directors nominate individuals for the list.

So Rhett made the list because of the way he is “inspiring fans through his music to value family, relationships, and above all, character.”

He’s not the first country star to make the list. While there weren’t any Nashvillians on the list in 2015 or 2016, back in 2014, Carrie Underwood came in at No. 13 for consistently demonstrating courtesy to her fans, and Taylor Swift came in at No. 25 for inspiring young fans with her music and mannerly conduct. Swift had topped the list in 2012.

“The selections are made based on each person’s commitment to honor, dignity, and mannerly conduct,” says the NLJC’s Charles Winters. “We feel these ten individuals have distinguished themselves through excellence of character and conduct and applaud them for their contributions to society.”

“We believe this year’s student nominations (and our ultimate winners) are a reminder that, whether you are a celebrity, athlete, musician, or politician, America’s young people are watching, and they do value character,” Winters told USA Today.