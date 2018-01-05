Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might Have Missed

It’s a happy new year, alright. You can tell that the country stars came into 2018 ready for good vibes just by what they’ve been sharing on social media.

Like this last weekend, when Kelsea Ballerini legit swam with sharks, Brad Paisley showed off his pancake skillz, Tim McGraw brought Tyler Perry to the pool, Midland (and Chris Young) fell in some serious puppy love, Maren Morris went dancing in her kitchen, Brothers Osborne started a poll about the Starburst issues, Jake Owen resolved to grow his hair long again, and Jason Aldean‘s wife interrupted her steady stream of baby Memphis pictures to share one of their French bulldog on his first birthday.

Jumped in the water today like a big kid and told myself there wasn’t anything scary because it was too shallow and I KID YOU NOT we go to look at the fish a few hours later in the same spot and there is a SHARK CIRCLING THE HUT. GOODBYE CRUEL WORLD I CANNOT GO ON. #sharknado — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) January 7, 2018

In honor of tonight’s B-ball game. That’s right. Ive got mad pancake skillz. #letsgomountaineers pic.twitter.com/eAjBv6GluH — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) January 6, 2018

Shamful photo of lil ol' me and this adorable puppy that fell asleep right in my arms for @cameronduddy . #PuppyPower https://t.co/sN1uA2pN6D pic.twitter.com/PSJe04YIET — Midland (@MidlandOfficial) January 7, 2018

Oh my god Porter!!! A post shared by Chris Young (@chrisyoungmusic) on Jan 5, 2018 at 3:48pm PST

Everything about this is perfect to me. @brothersosborne , you just made me actually dance around my kitchen. pic.twitter.com/ElmiVOjmqV — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) January 5, 2018

Favorite starburst flavor? Yes… colors are flavors. — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) January 7, 2018

Spoiler alert… I’m growing that flow back. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) January 5, 2018

Happy 1st birthday, BOSS MAN!🎂 A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Jan 7, 2018 at 2:22pm PST