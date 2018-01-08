Loretta Lynn Breaks Hip

Less than a year after suffering a stroke in May 2017, Loretta Lynn is recovering from another health obstacle.

In an Instagram post on Monday (Jan. 8), her sister and Grammy winner Crystal Gayle revealed Lynn fell and broke her hip last week.

Gayle, who turns 66 on Tuesday (Jan. 9), asked fans to keep her 85-year-old sister in their thoughts and prayers.

“I was with Loretta yesterday,” Gayle said. “She is in good spirits and is doing as well as can be expected with this type of injury.”

Lynn has since made two public appearances since her stroke. In September, she performed at 2017 Tennessee Motorcycle and Music Revival at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. In October, she made a surprise appearance at the 2017 Country Music Hall of Fame induction to induct her friend, Alan Jackson.

Lynn postponed the release of her next album Wouldn’t Be Great to 2018. Last summer, she issued a written statement letting everybody know that, “Willie ain’t dead yet and neither am I.”

“This record is so special for me,” she said. “It deserves me at my best, and I can’t wait to share it. I want to thank everyone for hanging in there with me. I am getting stronger every day and can’t wait to get back out there with all of you.”

