Bonnaroo 2018 Books Brothers Osborne, Midland and More

Eminem, Muse and the Killers Will Headline June 7-10 Festival
Brothers Osborne, Tyler Childers, Midland, Old Crow Medicine Show and Sturgill Simpson are among the country and Americana acts booked for the 2018 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. Eminem, Muse and the Killers will headline the four-day event running June 7-10 in Manchester, Tennessee.

Other Bonnaroo performers include Sheryl Crow, The Brummies and Larkin Poe. The Grand Ole Opry will also have a presence at the festival.

Bonnaroo tickets go on sale Friday (June 12) through the festival’s website.

