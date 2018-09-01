Midland Seeks “Altitude Adjustment” in Colorado

It’s no secret that country musicians love singing about marijuana just as much as they sing about whiskey and beer.

The same goes for Midland‘s Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy and Mark Wystrach. The trio’s debut album On the Rocks features a funky little two-step called “Altitude Adjustment” about getting so stoned you can’t feel feelings.

The trio will return to marijuana-friendly Colorado on Thursday (Jan. 10) to perform at Denver’s Grizzly Rose, the place that hosted its first sold-out headlining concert. To celebrate, Midland recalled the show in a new video online that also included a tour of a place called MiNDFUL — one of the nation’s largest cannabis grow operations.

While at the facility, the band helped inspect the plants and learned the technical definition of a weed (anything that’s growing in the wrong place at the wrong time). Duddy also explained the difference between indica and sativa strains.

Thankfully, no one went up in smoke, and they did make it to the show on time.