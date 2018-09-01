Kane Brown Returns to Top Album Spot

That great swooshing sound you hear are albums rushing back to reclaim their territory after having been bumped off the Billboard chart to make way for Christmas titles. There are 11 comebacks, and we’ll get to them in a moment.

First, though, Kane Brown‘s self-titled package returns to the top of the heap, leapfrogging there from the No. 5 slot it occupied last week.

Setting the Night On Fire by Kane Brown on VEVO.

And Brett Young has so enjoyed basking in the No. 1 song spot with “Like I Loved You” that he’s staying there for the third straight week.

There are no new albums in the Top 50 to report and only one new song — Jerrod Niemann’s “I Got This,” which bows in at No. 45.

OK, back to the returning albums. They are Shania Twain’s Now (back at No. 12), Maren Morris’ Hero (No. 31), Russell Dickerson’s Yours (No. 35), Taylor Swift’s Speak Now (No. 37), Cole Swindell’s You Should Be Here (No. 40).

Also, LANCO’s Extended Play EP (No. 43), The Essential Johnny Cash (No. 46), Tim McGraw’s Number One Hits (No. 47), Midland’s On the Rocks (No. 48), Brett Eldredge (No. 49) and Brantley Gilbert’s The Devil Don’t Sleep (No. 50).

The sole returning song is Sugarland’s “Still the Same.” It re-enters at No. 53.

The No. 2 through No. 5 albums, in that order, are Thomas Rhett’s Life Changes, Chris Stapleton’s From a Room: Volume 2, Luke Bryan’s What Makes You Country and Stapleton’s evergreen, Traveller.

Last week’s No. 1 package, Garth Brooks’ The Anthology: Part 1, The First Five Years, has slipped to No. 19.

Rounding out the Top 5 songs are Maren Morris’ “I Could Use a Love Song,” Blake Shelton’s “I’ll Name the Dogs,” Eric Church’s “Round Here Buzz” and Dickerson’s “Yours.”

Let’s do this again sometime.