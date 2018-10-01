The Journey Will Take Them to 25 Cities

How Rascal Flatts Will Get Back to Us

From Alpharetta to West Palm Beach, and about 23 stops in between, Rascal Flatts will be spending their 2018 summer getting Back to Us. And this time, they’re bringing Dan + Shay and Carly Pearce on the road with them.

In a press release, the band’s frontman Gary LeVox talked about how this tour would be part of the resetting of Rascal Flatts.

“I can’t describe how much we are looking forward to the tour this summer,” LeVox said.

“We’ve been lucky enough to be in a position to tour consistently throughout our career, and last year felt like the perfect time to reset as we focused on the release of our 10th album.

“Coming back this year and with our friends, Dan + Shay, who are some of the best guys around, as well as Carly who had an amazing year last year, makes it all the more exciting! It’s going to be an awesome time for us and the fans,” he said.

Pearce tweeted about the news on Wednesday morning (Jan. 10), right after the announcement, saying, “I AM SO EXCITED FOR THIS!!! My summer just got a wholllllle lot better,” she wrote.

And Rascal Flatts shared a quick Q&A video with Dan + Shay, touching on topics like pre-show drinks and stretching exercises.

We can’t describe how much we're looking forward to the #BackToUs tour this summer!! Hitting the road with our friends @DanandShay​ and @CarlyPearce​. It’s going to be an awesome time for us and hopefully you guys! Check out https://t.co/HL9AGUU3Aj for cities and more details! pic.twitter.com/iA2zhQ5qMS — Rascal Flatts (@rascalflatts) January 10, 2018

Here are the 25 cities on the Back to Us Tour:

Hartford, CT

Mansfield, MA

Alpharetta, GA

Charlotte, NC

Raleigh, NC

Virginia Beach, VA

Holmdel, NJ

Bristow, VA

Wantagh, NY

Tampa, FL

West Palm Beach, FL

Philadelphia, PA

Pittsburgh, PA

St. Louis, MO

Cincinnati, OH

Indianapolis, IN

Chicago, IL

Toronto, ON

Cleveland, OH

Clarkston, MI

Dallas, TX

Phoenix, AZ

San Diego, CA

Irvine, CA

Sacramento, CA