Dixie Chicks’ New Live Album Arrives Jan. 12

Performances from the Dixie Chicks‘ DCX MMXVI World Tour will be featured on a new live album arriving on Friday (Jan. 12).

The Chicks’ Natalie Maines, Martie Erwin and Emily Strayer announced the release on Wednesday (June 10) through social media.

The DCX MMXVI tour was their first widespread U.S. tour since 2006. The schedule also included performances in Belgium, Switzerland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, England, Scotland and Ireland.

At the Nashville concert in August 2016, their show featured two hours of live covers and selections from their Grammy-winning albums albums Taking the Long Way, Home, Fly and Wide Open Spaces.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Dixie Chicks MMXVI Live album will be available everywhere this Friday, January 12th! pic.twitter.com/mJnv2aBgT5 — Dixie Chicks (@dixiechicks) January 10, 2018