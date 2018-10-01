Proceeds From Jan. 26 Concert Support Music People in Need

Alison Krauss, Little Big Town and More Join MusiCares Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

Brandi Carlile, Jerry Douglas, Alison Krauss, Little Big Town and Zac Brown Band will perform the songs of Fleetwood Mac at the rock band’s 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute.

Proceeds from the Jan. 26 concert at New York’s Radio City Music Hall will benefit the Recording Academy’s nonprofit, MusiCares, which supports music people in need.

Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie, John McVie and Stevie Nicks will receive their honor from former president Bill Clinton.

The night will also include performances by Miley Cyrus, Imagine Dragons, Juanes and Portugal. The Man. They join previously announced performers Keith Urban, Haim, Lorde, OneRepublic and Harry Styles. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster.

James Corden will host the 60th annual Grammy Awards live from Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28.