Jordan Davis Plans White Wine and Whiskey Tour

Jordan Davis, a member of CMT’s “18 for 2018” initiative, has announced the initial dates for his White Wine and Whiskey Tour.

The Louisiana native’s first headlining tour will showcase his previously released songs including “Slow Dance In A Parking Lot” and “Take It From Me,” as well as his rising single “Singles You Up.”

Fellow Listen Up alum Jillian Jacqueline will join Davis for the run, launching Feb. 2 in West Peoria, Illinois. Tickets go on sale Friday (Jan. 12).

Additional shows will be announced soon.

Here are the initial dates for Davis’ White Wine and Whiskey Tour:

Feb. 2: West Peoria, IL

Feb. 3: Sioux City, IA

Feb. 16: Mount Laurel, NJ

Feb. 17: Asbury Park, NJ

Feb. 18: Uncasville, CT

Feb. 23: Dallas, TX

Mar. 1: Cleveland, OH

Mar. 2: Grand Rapids, MI

Mar. 3: Detroit, MI

Mar. 20: Decatur, GA

Mar. 21: Nashville, TN*

Mar. 22: St. Louis, MO

*Show opener is TBD.