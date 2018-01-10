Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town Are on The Bandwagon

Miranda Lambert wanted us to get on the bandwagon, whatever that is.

She shared a picture on social media on Wednesday (Jan. 10) of some words on some shiplap: The Bandwagon Tour. And she captioned it simply with, “Tomorrow,” and the hashtag #GetOn.

Tomorrow. #GetOn A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Jan 10, 2018 at 3:00pm PST

And now we know what it’s all about. Lambert and Little Big Town are hitting the road this summer, starting in North Carolina on July 12 and wrapping it up in Michigan on Aug. 24. Tickets go on sale Jan. 26.

But between the mystery post and the eventual announcement, we had all kinds of theories about what it all meant. Turns out, we were right with our No. 4.

1. Could she possibly have changed the name of her Livin’ Like Hippies tour to the Bandwagon tour?

2. Is it a new unreleased single, even though she’s only three songs deep into her The Weight of These Wings album?

3. Could it have something to do with reuniting with her girl band Pistol Annies?

4. Or is she joining Little Big Town? They posted the mystery photo as well, with five chairs below the words.

5. Is it the name of some kind of bigger collaboration with a group of other country artists, Little Big Town included?

Here are the initial dates for Lambert and Little Big Town’s Bandwagon tour:

July 12: Charlotte, NC

July 13: Cincinnati, OH

July 14: Indianapolis, IN

July 20: Hartford, CT

July 21: Mansfield, MA

Aug. 2: Orange Beach, AL

Aug. 3: Tampa, FL

Aug. 4: West Palm Beach, FL

Aug. 16: Darien Center NY

Aug. 17: Pittsburgh, PA

Aug. 18: Philadelphia, PA

Aug. 23: Toronto, ON

Aug. 24: Clarkston, MI