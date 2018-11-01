Charlie Daniels Tribute Adds Alabama, Chris Young and More

The all-star Charlie Daniels salute, the Volunteer Jam XX: A Tribute to Charlie, has added performances by Alabama, Chris Young, Lee Brice, Sara Evans and Travis Tritt.

Blackbird Presents, a media company that has produced and recorded concert tributes to Kris Kristofferson, Waylon Jennings, Gregg Allman, John Lennon and Jerry Garcia, will produce the concert event on March 7 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

They join previously announced performers Daniels and the Charlie Daniels Band, Alison Krauss, Blackberry Smoke, Bobby Bare, Chris Janson, Chuck Leavell, Jamey Johnson, Justin Moore, the Oak Ridge Boys, Ricky Skaggs, Montgomery Gentry’s Eddie Montgomery and ZZ Top’s Billy F. Gibbons.

Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Journey Home Project; the nonprofit co-founded by Daniels and his manager David Corlew to support U.S. military veterans.