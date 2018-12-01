Carrie Underwood on Conquering Anything

"There's a Champion in All of Us," She Says

If Carrie Underwood hadn’t pursued country music, I think she would’ve made an unstoppable football coach.

“When we were writing ‘The Champion,’ our main focus was to celebrate athletes at the top of their game,” Underwood said of the new song, “but we also wanted the song to resonate with people in their everyday lives.”

Underwood co-wrote the song with Brett James, Chris DeStefano, and Ludacris. Ludacris’ vocals are also featured in the song. Underwood had been tweeting some of the essential words from the song–unshakable, unstoppable, unbreakable, invincible–leading up to the release of the song on Friday (Jan. 12).

“We hope the lyrics will inspire people to push themselves beyond their limits to conquer anything they are trying to accomplish or overcome. There’s a champion in every single one of us,” she said, motivating and inspiring every one of her fans, followers, and friends.

The song will open the Super Bowl LII on February 4, and NBC Sports will also be adding “The Champion” to the coverage of the 2018 Olympic Winter Games.