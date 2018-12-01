Lauren Alaina Just Lost It

Sometimes, what you want to say and what everyone else thinks you need to say can be worlds apart.

It took Lauren Alaina a couple albums to learn that, and now that she has, she is sharing her feelings in her new song “Doin’ Fine.”

“It was a really hard time for me because the first album (Wildflower) came out so quickly,” Alaina said in a recent radio interview. “And then this one (Road Less Traveled) was quite a bit slower.”

Between the two, Alaina says, there were some hard times. And her producer–busbee–was there to help her through them.

“I felt like I had a million people tell me what they thought I should say, and busbee never did that,” she said. “Busbee was the one who was like, ‘What do you want to say? What are you going through right now? What is happening to you in your life?'”

When she finally opened up to him about her parents divorce, she said, “I just lost it in this write.” Alaina and busbee co-wrote the song with Emily Shackelton.

“But it was the first time that I thought, ‘Oh, I should write about me, and what’s actually happening.’ And he really helped me with that.

“He really, really helped me to realize that honesty is what works,” she shared.

Alaina is gearing up for her upcoming tour with Cole Swindell. Their first stop is on Feb. 15 in Allentown, Pennsylvania.