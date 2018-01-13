Music

Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might've Missed
by 4h ago

It snowed in Nashville. Like, enough snow to close schools, shut down roads, and cancel flights.

That was the really big news over the weekend. But other things happened, too. Shania Twain‘s yellow Labrador put its paw down and demanded that she unplug, Kelsea Ballerini wanted dessert for dinner, Jon Pardi was bromancing with Cole Swindell, Jason Aldean‘s baby boy fell asleep next to his other baby, Lee Brice got in some quality R&R at Orlando’s other magic kingdom: the Tranquilo Golf Club, Tim McGraw looked to a few angels for a Titans win, Kacey Musgraves thought the best motion picture was the most stunning motion picture, and Chris Janson tried hard to let his kids go sledding in the snow-dirt.

I can't get any work done around here

Mama’s boys

Praying for a Titans win!!!

Tn sledding ..a lotta dirt,a few rocks,very little snow,But lots of fun. #family

Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.