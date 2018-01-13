Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might've Missed

It snowed in Nashville. Like, enough snow to close schools, shut down roads, and cancel flights.

That was the really big news over the weekend. But other things happened, too. Shania Twain‘s yellow Labrador put its paw down and demanded that she unplug, Kelsea Ballerini wanted dessert for dinner, Jon Pardi was bromancing with Cole Swindell, Jason Aldean‘s baby boy fell asleep next to his other baby, Lee Brice got in some quality R&R at Orlando’s other magic kingdom: the Tranquilo Golf Club, Tim McGraw looked to a few angels for a Titans win, Kacey Musgraves thought the best motion picture was the most stunning motion picture, and Chris Janson tried hard to let his kids go sledding in the snow-dirt.

Really want ice cream. That’s all. — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) January 13, 2018

Mama’s boys A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Jan 13, 2018 at 7:08am PST

Day 1 was an absolute blast. Let’s do this Day 2! #DRIgolf pic.twitter.com/VcyDLZIr2j — Lee Brice (@leebrice) January 13, 2018

Praying for a Titans win!!! A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on Jan 13, 2018 at 1:41pm PST

I just got off the rollercoaster that is "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." I am stunned beyond words. — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) January 13, 2018