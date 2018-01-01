Why Midland’s Rent Might Be Late

Midland may be a brand new band, but already they are up for two Grammy awards, they have been selected as one of the New Faces at the upcoming Country Radio Seminar, and their debut song “Drinkin’ Problem” was a massive hit. But that doesn’t mean they can always pay their rent on time.

In a new interview with All Access, the band’s frontman Mark Wystrach admitted that the paychecks didn’t always follow the success right away.

“When we started this band,” Wystrach said, “we did it not to get rich and famous, but we started it to collaborate and to create music amongst three best friends and collectively tell our story, sonically and lyrically. That’s what we’re going to continue to do. And, you know, money doesn’t take away problems, but it buys a whole different kind of sorrow, right?”

Wystrach, Cameron Duddy and Jess Carson are busy working on their follow-up to On the Rocks, Wystrach said, and they have been writing songs non-stop.

“We came to Nashville basically as songwriters, and we’re pushing our band agenda along the way, so we have a large catalog already of songs, and then we’re going to be continuing to write into 2018.

“But, you know, the difference now is that for the first time in our careers — and as artists — we’re going to be in a place where, we’re finally making money,” he said.

He added that in the past, his landlord has come to him countless times to tell him his rent is late, and he’s hoping that those conversations are behind him now.

“That’s the great thing about the success is that it eases that side of things. But, then the demands get even higher and bigger. So, we’re going to just do what we’ve always done and lean back into the music and what this band is about,” he said, “writing about our life and writing about the experiences between relationships, the experience with the road, the struggle, and kind of the landscape that we know.”