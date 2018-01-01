Johnny Cash At Folsom Prison Joins Grammy Hall of Fame

Fifty years ago on Jan. 13, 1968, Johnny Cash headlined two performances for inmates incarcerated at California’s Folsom Prison.

Recordings from the shows were made into the live album titled Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison. Following its release, the compilation went on to become a triple-platinum-selling album, and it is among 25 recordings being added to the Grammy Hall of Fame at the Grammy Museum L.A. Live.

The list of 2018 Grammy Hall of Fame inductees includes David Bowie’s “Space Oddity,” Jimi Hendrix’s Band Of Gypsys, Nirvana’s Nevermind and Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You.”

A new documentary film on Cash is also in the works. According to Billboard, filmmakers Frank Marshall (Jurassic Park) and Thom Zimney (Elvis Presley: The Searcher) will helm the project, which will focus on Cash’s music and life through the prison concerts.

The film follows the CMT original documentary Johnny Cash: American Rebel, which premiered in Aug. 2015.