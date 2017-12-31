Lennon Stella: “I Feel So Lucky”

I didn’t know quite what to make of Lennon Stella’s New Year’s Eve post from a boat somewhere in Greece. “Goodbye 2017 – I found myself in you,” Stella wrote.

And now? Well, now it all makes perfect sense. Stella–who plays the part of Maddie, the daughter of the late Rayna Jaymes on CMT’s Nashville–has signed a record deal.

Stella posted the news on social media on Tuesday (Jan. 16). “Special special day <3. Soooo excited that I can finally share that I've signed my first label deal with @recordsco. The release will go through @columbiarecords, coinciding with RECORDS' new joint venture with @sonymusicglobal," she shared. "I feel so lucky to work hand in hand with this incredible and inspiring group of people. There are no words to describe the feeling of finally being able to release my own music, something I have always dreamed of. I am truly thankful for all the love and support. Stay tuned xxxx."

According to a press release, the 18-year-old Ontario native has been hard at work with songwriters and producers on her mostly pop debut album, due out in 2018. Stella and her younger sister Maisy, who also stars on Nashville as her little sister Daphne, have previously performed as the duo Lennon & Maisy.