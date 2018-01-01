Kenny Chesney Signs With Warner Music Nashville

Kenny Chesney has left his label home for more than 20 years and signed a new recording contract with Warner Music Nashville under the imprint Blue Chair/Warner Bros.

Chesney signed his first record contract with Capricorn on June 30, 1993, before joining the BNA roster to release his 1995 sophomore album, All I Need to Know. Since then, Chesney has amassed 28 No. 1s on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart including “The Good Stuff,” “Anything But Mine,” “Save It for a Rainy Day” and “All the Pretty Girls.”

His final releases under the BNA label were 2016’s Cosmic Hallelujah and 2017’s double-disc set, Live in No Shoes Nation. Chesney’s new labelmates at Warner include Brett Eldredge, Hunter Hayes, Chris Janson, Ryan Kinder, the Last Bandoleros, Ashley McBryde, Ashley Monroe, Kenny Rogers and Randy Travis.

“It is a big deal to change labels,” Chesney said in a release. “To me, music is only complete when it gets to the fans and becomes part of their lives. The people at Warner understand my commitment to that idea, and they’re just as committed to those ideals as I am.”

Chesney is one of country music’s most successful acts on the road. According to a 2014 Billboard Boxscore survey, Chesney’s tours have attracted 12.7 million fans and grossed $753 million, making him among the top-grossing touring performers since 1990. The figures do not include numbers from 2015’s Big Revival and 2016’s Spread the Love tours.

His 2018 Trip Around the Sun tour launches April 21 in Tampa with Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and rising artist Brandon Lay.