Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker Plan 2018 Tour

Fans can look forward to a summer full of hits when Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker embark on their co-headlining Summer Plays On Tour.

Russell Dickerson will join them for the 2018 run which will visit 30 cities starting July 19 in Toronto, Ontario. Tickets for select cities go on sale Jan. 26 through Live Nation’s Country Megaticket.

“For us as a band, being out on the road together is where it all comes to life,” Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley said in a release. “Darius is one of our closest friends, and so we just feel really excited to get to share this tour and those memories on and off stage with him.”

“Reuniting this summer and heading back out on the road with my friends Lady Antebellum feels like a home away from home,” Rucker added. “It’s going to be an incredible summer.”

Together, all three acts have amassed 16 No. 1s, 24 Top 10 hits and eight Grammy wins.

Here are the initial dates for the Summer Plays On tour:

July 19: Toronto, ON

July 20: Cleveland, OH

July 21: Darien Center, NY*

July 26: Bethel, NY

July 27: Gilford, NH

July 28: Hartford, CT

Aug.2: Columbia, MD**

Aug. 3: Holmdel, NJ

Aug. 4: Wantagh, NY

Aug. 16: Mountain View, CA

Aug. 17: Sacramento, CA

Aug. 19: Seattle, WA

Aug. 23: Phoenix, AZ

Aug. 24: Irvine, CA

Aug. 25: San Diego, CA

Sept. 6: Cincinnati, OH

Sept. 7: Clarkston, MI

Sept. 8: Pittsburgh, PA

Sept. 13: St. Louis, MO

Sept. 14: Indianapolis, IN

Sept. 15: Chicago, IL

Sept. 20: Virginia Beach, VA

Sept. 21: Philadelphia, PA

Sept. 22: Mansfield, MA

Sept. 27: Alpharetta, GA*

Sept. 28: Tampa, FL

Sept. 29: West Palm Beach, FL

Oct. 4: Raleigh, NC

Oct. 5: Charlotte, NC

Oct. 6: Bristow, VA