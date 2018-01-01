Jordan Davis Details Home State

Jordan Davis, a member of CMT’s “18 for 2018” Listen Up campaign, will release his full-length debut album Home State on March 23.

The Louisiana native co-wrote all 12 songs on the album including his lead single “Singles You Up.” Paul DiGiovanni produced the collection.

“Making this record has been one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done,” Davis said in a release. “I want to thank everyone who was involved in bringing this to life, especially to my producer Paul Digiovanni and the songwriters that helped me create these songs. I can’t wait for y’all to hear it.”

He will perform the new music on his White Wine and Whiskey Tour, which launches Feb. 2 in West Peoria, Illinois with Jillian Jacqueline.

Here is the complete track listing for Home State:

1. “Take It From Me” (Davis, Jason Gantt, Jacob Davis)

2. “Going ‘Round” (Davis, Ben Daniel, Pavel Dovgalyuk)

3. “More Than I Know” (Davis, DiGiovanni, Blair Daly)

4. “Slow Dance In A Parking Lot” (Davis, Lonnie Fowler)

5. “Singles You Up” (Davis, Justin Ebach, Steven Dale Jones)

6. “Sundowners” (Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins)

7. “Tough To Tie Down” (Davis, Jeff Middleton, Seth Ennis)

8. “Made That Way” (Davis, DiGiovanni, Scooter Carusoe)

9. “So Do I” (Davis, DiGiovanni, Jamie Paulin)

10. “Selfish” (Davis, Jason Gantt, Joshua Wade Door)

11. “Dreamed You Did” (Davis, Shane Minor, Jonathan Singleton)

12. “Leaving New Orleans” (Davis, Lonnie Fowler, David Frasier)