Keith Urban Announces New Album and Tour at Free Show

Keith Urban took over Nashville’s Exit/In for a pop-up show on Wednesday (Jan. 17) to announce the title of his next album Graffiti U and a 2018 world tour of the same name.

But in the end, it was his fans who stole the show.

Approximately 350 of them braved single-digit temperatures while standing in line to secure a spot to get into the free show. During the event’s Facebook Live stream, Urban welcomed a super fan and Belmont student, Ashley, onstage to reveal the Graffiti U world tour’s Nashville date on Aug. 24.

Urban asked her what she was studying, and she said she was a music business major with hopes of becoming a professional country music singer. Then Urban put her on the spot. He grabbed his acoustic guitar and started playing “Without You.” The aspiring artist held her own and wowed the crowd singing harmony vocals with the four-time Grammy winner.

Urban’s two-hour set included his biggest hits along with four songs from the upcoming album. Kelsea Ballerini, who will be joining Urban on the tour’s North American leg, entertained the audience with “Legends” and “Love Me Like You Mean It.”

An album release date and full track listing for Graffiti U will be announced at a later date. The initial schedule for the Graffiti U World Tour 2018 lists 59 shows starting June 15 in St. Louis.

Here is a complete list of dates for the Graffiti U World Tour 2018:

June 15: St. Louis, MO

June 16: Indianapolis, IN

June 22: Clarkston, MI

June 23: Pittsburgh, PA

June 27: Saratoga Springs, NY

June 29-30: Toronto, ON

July 5-6: Gilford, NH

July 8: Canandaigua, NY

July 13: Salt Lake City, UT

July 14: Denver, CO

July 15: Albuquerque, NM

July 20: Mountain View, CA

July 21-22: Lake Tahoe, NV

July 27: Raleigh, NC

July 28: Charlotte, NC

July 29: Alpharetta, GA

Aug. 3: Philadelphia, PA

Aug. 4: Mansfield, MA

Aug. 5: Bangor, ME

Aug. 10: Cleveland, OH

Aug. 11: Bristow, VA

Aug. 12: Virginia Beach, VA

Aug. 15: Rogers, AR

Aug. 17: Kansas City, MO

Aug. 18: Chicago, IL

Aug. 19: Cincinnati, OH

Aug. 24: Nashville, TN

Aug. 25: Orange Beach, AL

Aug. 26: Tuscaloosa, AL

Sept. 7-8: Uncasville, CT

Sept. 14: Ottawa, ON

Sept. 15: London, ON

Sept. 19: Winnipeg, MB

Sept. 21: Saskatoon, SK

Sept. 22: Edmonton, AB

Sept. 23: Calgary, AB

Sept. 25: Vancouver, BC

Sept. 27: Eugene, OR

Sept. 28: Boise, ID

Sept. 29: Missoula, MT

Oct. 4: Phoenix, AZ

Oct. 5: Laughlin, NV

Oct. 12: Peoria, IL

Oct. 13: Minneapolis, MN

Oct. 14: Grand Forks, ND

Oct. 18: Toledo, OH

Oct. 19: Grand Rapids, MI

Oct. 20: Louisville, KY

Oct. 24: Youngstown, OH

Oct. 25: Hershey, PA

Oct. 27: Brooklyn, NY

Oct. 28: Charlottesville, VA

Nov. 1: Little Rock, AR

Nov. 2: New Orleans, LA

Nov. 3: Dallas, TX