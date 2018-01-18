Grammy Recruits Country Stars for Tribute

Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris and Eric Church may or may not take home Grammy Awards later this month. But they will walk away winners after they take the stage together to perform a tribute to the victims we lost to violence and terrorism at live music events in 2017.

The three acts were part of the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, 2017, when 58 country fans were killed in the worst mass shooting in American history.

Morris shared her emotions about the upcoming Grammy Awards and that tragic night in October. “I will never forget talking to @BrothersOsborne after we played Route 91. I will never forget hearing @EricChurch play ‘Why Not Me’ after Route 91. Honored to tribute the victims of concert violence with my good friends at #TheGRAMMYs this year. Music heals,” Morris wrote.

I will never forget talking to @BrothersOsborne after we played Route 91. I will never forget hearing @EricChurch play “Why Not Me” after Route 91. Honored to tribute the victims of concert violence with my good friends at #TheGRAMMYs this year. Music heals. #CBS pic.twitter.com/q0IaDHp8oI — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) January 18, 2018

And Brothers Osborne echoed Morris’ sentiments. “Beyond grateful to be asked to perform on the #Grammys with our friends @MarenMorris & @EricChurch and to honor the lives lost last year due to senseless acts of violence,” they tweeted.

Beyond grateful to be asked to perform on the #Grammys with our friends @MarenMorris & @EricChurch and to honor the lives lost last year due to senseless acts of violence. https://t.co/sflccb6lbp — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) January 18, 2018

The 60th Grammy Awards will broadcast live from Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28.