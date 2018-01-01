Jason Aldean Plots High Noon Neon Tour

Jason Aldean‘s High Noon Neon Tour launches May 10 in Kansas City, Mo. with Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina.

The initial schedule for the 2018 run lists 34 cities including stops at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and the Budweiser Stage in Toronto, Ontario.

Aldean says the tour’s name is from a song on his upcoming album.

“It reminds me of the bars I grew up playing in Georgia when I was getting started,” Aldean said of the song in a release. “We’re going to bring some of that raw energy out this summer with Luke and Lauren — I know we’re all ready.”

Details on Aldean’s new music will be announced at a later date.

Here is the 2018 schedule for the High Noon Neon Tour:

May 10: Kansas City, MO

May 11: Peoria, IL

May 12: Des Moines, IA

May 17: St. Louis, MO

May 18: Chicago, IL

May 19: Indianapolis, IN

May 25: Hartford, CT

May 26: Mansfield, MA

May 27: Bangor, ME

July 13: Bethel, NY

July 14: Bristow, VA

July 15: Saratoga Springs, NY

July 21: Atlanta, GA

July 25: Tuscaloosa, AL

July 26: Orange Beach, AL

July 27: Brandon, MS

July 28: Dallas, TX

Aug. 10: Darien Center, NY

Aug. 11: New York, NY

Aug. 17: Charlotte, NC

Aug. 18: Raleigh, NC

Aug. 19: Virginia Beach, VA

Aug. 23: Cleveland, OH

Aug. 24: Pittsburgh, PA

Aug. 25: Philadelphia, PA

Sept. 7: Nashville, TN

Sept. 13: Cincinnati, OH

Sept. 14: Clarkston, MI

Sept. 15: Toronto, ON

Sept. 20: San Diego, CA

Sept. 22: San Bernardino, CA

Sept. 27: Sacramento, CA

Sept. 28: Mountain View, CA

Sept. 29: Irvine, CA