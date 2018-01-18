The Way to Miranda Lambert’s Heart?

It's Through Her Little Red Wagon

Last night, when Miranda Lambert kicked off her Livin’ Like Hippies tour in South Carolina, she did it with new boots and a little red wagon.

While she tweeted a picture of her Old Smokey Boots all lit up, her fans were busy filling the wagon with all things dog: dog food, treats, supplies and even some cash donations for a local shelter. You can find the “Fill the Little Red Wagon” at the venue entrance of all of Lambert’s shows.

“I always try to combine my two passions which are music and mutts. I’ve gotten to meet some amazing people that run shelters in the communities where we perform, and I always love connecting with other dog-loving fans,” Lambert said in a press release about the effort.

Her nonprofit, MuttNation Foundation, is behind the initiative. As an added incentive to fill the wagon, participating fans can sign up to win a meet-and-greet with Lambert.

Lambert’s next show is in Orlando on Friday (Jan. 19), and the tour continues through the end of March.