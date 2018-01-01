Thomas Rhett Needs to Just Chill

How to Worry Less and Enjoy More

You know that part of the Bible that says, “Don’t worry about anything, but pray about everything?” That sounds like something Thomas Rhett needs to hear right now.

Because in a recent radio interview, he admitted that if he was going to give his younger self any advice, it would be to worry a little less and chill a little more.

“I would just tell myself not to worry as much,” Rhett said.

“It’s so easy as an artist to just think that every little moment is going to be your downfall, whether you cut the wrong song, or a song didn’t go Top 10.

“Obviously those things can affect your career, but I think I would go back and tell myself like, ‘Dude, just chill out and enjoy yourself rather than just always worrying about what’s to come,'” he shared.

“You know, really trying to sit there and enjoy the good things when they happen.”

Good things seem to keep happening for Rhett, including his little girls Willa Gray and Ada James, his wife Lauren Akins, and his brand new single “Marry Me.”