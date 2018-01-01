Kalie Shorr Talks “Time’s Up” by Song Suffragettes

On the night of the 75th annual Golden Globes, Kalie Shorr dressed in black and went to a viewing party at her friend Kim Paige’s house. Other girlfriends were there rocking the same matching color as a show of solidarity with the Hollywood actors supporting the Time’s Up movement at the ceremony.

Shorr says everything the female winners said onstage at the Beverly Hilton that night was something she and her girlfriends needed to hear. The entire party represented all realms of the Nashville music industry and each of them have either experienced workplace misconduct or counseled others who have survived it.

“The speeches that night were so incredible,” Shorr tells CMT.com. “We were all just super inspired. It was mostly female artists in the room and all girls in the industry who have seen it to some degree and most of them to a pretty high degree.”

Later that week, Shorr and rising artist Lacy Green co-wrote “Time’s Up” as a way to continue a conversation that is at times hard and painful to discuss. Proceeds from the sale of the song will support the Time’s Up organization, which was set up to provide legal support for individuals who have experienced sexual harassment or related retaliation in the workplace.

“It was a cool time to write ‘Times Up’ because I think maybe if I had written that song a year ago I might have been a little bit more shy about it but not anymore.”

Contributing vocals on “Times’ Up” are 23 members of Nashville’s Song Suffragettes songwriting coalition for women. Those singing lines in the song are Shorr, Paige, Tasji Bachman, Chloe Gilligan, Savannah Keyes, Mignon, Gracie Schram, Tiera, Jenna Paulette, Emma White, Jordyn Mallory, Emma Lynn White, Regan Stewart, Jenna McDaniel, Madison Kozak, Jenny Ray, Tenille Arts, Tristan McIntosh, Tia Scola, Alexis Gomez, Candi Carpenter, Trannie Stevens and Lena Stone.

“We wanted to write a song that kind of tackles the issue like in a protest song and have it be positive and not just talking about the pain and sadness behind it. Our goal was to talk about what tomorrow’s going to look like. And that’s been the biggest thing with this.”

Shorr says she definitely looks forward to the day when her smartphone doesn’t light up with notifications delivering news saying another man in politics, entertainment or sports lost his job due to sexual misconduct in the workplace.

“This movement that we’re going through is hard,” she adds. “It’s hard to get notifications from the Hollywood Reporter and see that another actor or producer that you liked and respected is a P.O.S. But we’re going through that so that 10, 15, even five years from now our daughters are going to have a better place and our granddaughters are going to have a better world to live in.

“My favorite line in the song is ‘the way it is becomes the way it was,’ because we’re not going to say, ‘Oh well, boys will be boys,’ anymore. We’re going to say, ‘No, boys have to be men at some point.'”

Shorr also stars in a performance video covering Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” with fellow CMT Next Women of Country, Kelleigh Bannen and Lindsay Ell. The video ends with the number to 1-800-656-HOPE, which is a national sexual assault hotline organized by nonprofit RAINN.

Shorr will join the 2018 CMT Next Women of Country Tour with Sara Evans and RaeLynn when the 15-city run launches Feb. 12 in New York City.