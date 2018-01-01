Maren Morris Boasts Most-Played Hit with “I Could Use a Love Song”

Never imbued with a frontier mentality when it came to cold weather, Nashville and Music Row virtually hibernated this week when confronted with snowfall approaching two inches and temperature dipping as low as 7° F.

Nonetheless, the charts kept on charting, and here’s what we had.

Kane Brown‘s self-titled album kept its No. 1 hold on Billboard‘s country albums rankings, and Maren Morris moved in to top the most-played country song chart with “I Could Use a Love Song.” It had spent the past 44 weeks inching toward the summit.

Those of us who caught Morris’ performance at last year’s New Face Show — the finale of the annual Country Radio Seminar — recall her introducing the song to great applause.

There are no new or returning albums in this week’s Top 25, but we do note two new songs: Dan + Shay’s “Tequila,” which enters at No. 35, and Brothers Osborne’s “Shoot Me Straight,” bowing at No. 59.

Drew Baldridge’s “Guns & Roses” returns to action at No. 60. Rounding out the Top 5 albums, in descending order, are Thomas Rhett’s Life Changes, Chris Stapleton’s From a Room: Volume 2 and Traveller and Luke Bryan’s What Makes You Country.

The No. 2 through No. 5 songs are Brett Young’s “Like I Loved You” (last week’s No. 1) Russell Dickerson’s “Yours,” Eric Church’s “Round Here Buzz” and Blake Shelton’s “I’ll Name the Dogs.”

Yes, the sun did eventually come out, but it exhibited no enthusiasm. How about you?