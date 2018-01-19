Music

Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Bests Posts You Might've Missed
by 3h ago

Apparently, now that Nashville has thawed out from all that snow, everything is back to business as usual: Music, music and more music.

So, backstage at the Opry, Dierks Bentley and Ricky Skaggs tackled some Conway Twitty. Old Dominion took a well-deserved day off somewhere sunny after their one show. Chris Janson found a little harmonica player to join his band.

Thomas Rhett‘s wife Lauren was a very good sport. Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans had a vinyl night in, and Ballerini also popped up at The Listening Room. Jason Aldean‘s wife Brittany is totally that mom.

Brett Eldredge had an intense post-bath conversation with his dog. And Luke Combs was on the hunt for proper cheese curds (If he is still looking, I think he can find them at the Curd Girl food truck.).

lost in the feeling w/ @rickyskaggs + sharon white at the @opry

A post shared by Dierks Bentley (@dierksbentley) on

Only had 1 show this year. But hey.. day off!! #beachbars

A post shared by Old Dominion (@olddominionmusic) on

The moment your little one wants to join you onstage.

A post shared by Chris Janson (@thechrisjanson) on

Love you

A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on

Singin in the tub with @edgarboogie

A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on

Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.