Trippy Initiation Reveals Dierks Bentley’s 2018 Tour

Mountain High Tour with Brothers Osborne and LANCO Starts May 17
Dierks Bentley‘s next album, The Mountain, is getting a tour.

The initial cities on his 2018 Mountain High Tour include St. Louis, Mo., New York City, N.Y., West Palm Beach, Fla. and Los Angeles, Calif. Brothers Osborne and LANCO will join Bentley on the run starting May 17 in Columbia, Md.

Tickets go on sale Friday (Jan. 26) through Live Nation’s Country Megaticket.

The three acts announced the tour on Monday (Jan. 23) in a hilarious online video. In a trippy initiation ceremony, Bentley stars as a dreadlocked shaman who gives his openers a hallucinogenic tea. The secret ingredient was a heavy dose of Bentley’s phlegm.

Here is the initial list of cities for Bentley’s 2018 Mountain High Tour:

Columbia, MD
Holmdel, NJ
Philadelphia, PA
Cincinnati, OH
Clarkston, MI
St. Louis, MO
Kansas City, MO
Pittsburgh, PA
Indianapolis, IN
Bethel, NY
Darien Center, NY
Saratoga Springs, NY
Raleigh, NC
Charlotte, NC
Alpharetta, GA
Salt Lake City, UT
Virginia Beach, VA
Bristow, VA
New York City, NY
Jacksonville, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Tampa, FL
Austin, TX
Houston, TX
Dallas, TX
Albuquerque, NM
Phoenix, AZ
Mountain View, CA
Sacramento, CA
San Diego, CA
Los Angeles, CA

