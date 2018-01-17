Luke Bryan Wraps 2018 Crash My Playa

Highlights from Sold-Out Event Will Be Featured on CMT Hot 20 Countdown Jan. 27-28

Everyone who went to Luke Bryan‘s Crash My Playa is waking up in a big Mexicoma following the sold-out event.

The four-day festival in Riviera Maya, Mexico wrapped on Sunday (Jan. 22) with a closing performance by Bryan. But on Saturday night (Jan. 21), he made Blake Shelton the boss for a night.

Shelton’s headlining set was heavy on his hits and PDA with girlfriend Gwen Stefani, who appeared onstage for a surprise performance of “Hollaback Girl.” Bryan also crashed the party dressed as a vintage Shelton with a mullet (Although, Bryan’s wife, Caroline, thought he just looked like the 1998 version of himself.).

An all-new CMT Hot 20 Countdown airing Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. ET (Jan. 27-28) will have highlights from all the action in Mexico.

The 2018 lineup featured additional performances by Bryan, Dustin Lynch, Brett Young, Maren Morris, Sam Hunt, the Cadillac Three, Ryan Hurd, Adam Craig, Maggie Rose and Kendell Marvel.

Here are the best Instagrams from the 2018 concert vacation:

What a week…#BLUKE #CrashMyPlaya A post shared by Crash My Playa (@crashmyplaya) on Jan 21, 2018 at 7:01am PST