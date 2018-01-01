CMT Artist Discovery Grows With Five Rising Acts

Soul-stirring three-part harmonies, accomplished duos, a rising pop-country singer and hardcore Southern rock are all a part of CMT’s latest list of artists you need to know.

Maybe April

“Last Time” by Americana trio Maybe April is a seductive bluesy anthem about independence and moving on from a relationship gone wrong. The group’s Kristen Castro, Katy DuBois (Bishop) and Alaina Stacey are accomplished singers and instrumentalists. And their three-part harmonies are as alluring as their lyrics. Together, they have performed at Recording Academy events during Grammy week, Franklin, Tenn.’s Pilgrimage Music Festival and IBMA’s Wide Open Bluegrass Festival. The three musicians are based in Nashville with roots in California, Illinois and Arkansas.

Wilson Brothers Band

“It All Looks Good From Here” by the Wilson Brothers Band reevaluates the important things in life. It’s a Southern rock anthem that expresses gratitude for old Chevys passed down through the generations, rescue dogs, front porches, rocking chairs and warm places to love. The group is comprised of blood brothers Chad and Kyle Wilson and musical brothers from other mothers.

Leaving Thomas

Like moths to the buzzing neon glow of Nashville’s Lower Broadway, Leaving Thomas’ smoldering performance on “Blame It On the Neon” will attract the ears of anyone who listens. The Canada-based duo is comprised of singer-songwriters Annika Odegard and Bryton Udy. Their self-titled debut EP, arriving Jan. 26, promises more powerful vocal performances and originals that offer their unique blend of pop-country, soul and R&B.

Taylor Acorn

Acorn’s “Put it in a Song” shows she has an ear for writing hook-driven, radio-ready, pop-country hits. It’s a breezy summer anthem all about love, and it will melt the heart of anyone who hears it. Her lyrics were inspired by a previous relationship at a time when she wasn’t ready to say, “I love you,” but she still felt the need to express everything she felt for her significant other. Acorn is a Pennsylvania native who resides in Virginia, and she frequently works in Nashville. The Put It In a Song EP was released on Nov. 17.

Brown & Gray

Brown & Gray’s Kaci Brown and Sam Gray are masters at their craft and bring together unique skillsets representing diverse musical backgrounds. Brown is a Tennessee-raised Texas native who has been songwriting and performing professionally for as long as she can remember. At age 11, she moved to Nashville and signed her first publishing deal with Barbara Orbison’s Still Working Music. Before forming Brown & Gray, at age 17 she released a debut pop album titled Instigator and toured with Backstreet Boys. Gray is an accomplished artist, producer and multi-instrumentalist based in London, England. Internationally, he has written and produced Top 10 singles and albums for artists all over the world. “Top Down” is the duo’s dance-ready debut that’s all about getting away and letting go over a long cruise under the moon.