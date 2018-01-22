Brad Paisley Signs His Name to Street Art

Think of It As Your New Selfie Backdrop

Next time you’re walking through Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, take a minute to stop and see the mural. Brad Paisley just finished painting it, with Rob Hendon by his side, and he posted a video of the four-hour process on Instagram.

“So #bridgestonearena hired me & @robhendonart to graffiti a wall. Just in time for my tour to pass through Smashville April 6! Here’s a time lapse of the 4-hour process…check it out,” Paisley shared. His April 6 show at the arena will feature tourmates Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell.

Another post had Paisley suggesting that fans — of his and of the Nashville Predators — could take pictures in front of the painting. “Y’all send me your photos in front of it when you go to the next Preds game,” he said, adding the hashtags #smashville #catfish and #paintfumes.

Paisley’s painting partner, Hendon, has been a part of the country music industry for almost three decades. He’s had several positions on Music Row and now devotes his time to painting vivid guitars. Some of those paintings were used in 2010, as a backdrop for the Kenny Chesney and Steve Miller Crossroads interview on CMT.