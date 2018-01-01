Russell Dickerson Scores First No. 1 Airplay Single With “Yours”

Kane Brown Has Top-Selling Album for Third Week in a Row

You were expecting maybe a spring thaw? Not yet, buckaroos and buckarettes.

The charts are still suffering from the Christmas freeze and its slow rollout of non-holiday albums and singles.

Don’t sing the winter blues to Russell Dickerson, however. His single “Yours” asserts itself as the most played country song this week. It’s the Belmont University graduate’s first trip to the top — a journey that took his rhapsodic love song 39 weeks.

Kane Brown no doubt shares Dickerson’s cozy mood since his self-titled album is spending its third week at No. 1.

There are no new albums among the Top 50 this week, but we spy four returnees: Shania Twain‘s Now (back at No. 35), Tim McGraw‘s Number One Hits (No. 37), The Legend of Johnny Cash (No. 43) and Garth Brooks’ Gunslinger (No. 50). Chris Young‘s Losing Sleep makes the biggest gain this cycle, vaulting from No. 23 to No. 6.

Alas, the pickings are even slimmer on the airplay chart, only one new song — Dierks Bentley‘s “Woman, Amen” (debuting at No. 29) — and one returnee — Blake Shelton‘s “I Lived It” (No. 58).

Rounding out the Top 5 albums cluster, in descending order, are Thomas Rhett‘s Life Changes, Chris Stapleton‘s Traveller and From a Room: Volume 2 and Luke Bryan‘s What Makes You Country.

The No. 2 through No. 5 songs are Eric Church‘s “Round Here Buzz,” Brett Young‘s “Like I Loved You,” Chris Young’s “Losing Sleep” and Old Dominion‘s “Written in the Sand.”

Grammys will be awarded and celebrated this coming Sunday (Jan. 28). Let’s see if they shake things up.