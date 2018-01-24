Carly Pearce’s Throwback to Russell Dickerson, Circa 2011

It’s just like Alan Jackson‘s song “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow” says. You make it up to Music Row, but Lordy don’t the wheels turn slow?

Country newcomer Carly Pearce just posted a picture on Instagram that proves she isn’t actually a newcomer at all. First of all, because the picture looks appropriately vintage, with its Lord Kelvin filter, which no longer exists. And because it is from sometime around 2011, when she was a brunette, Russell Dickerson had much longer hair, and they were both just starting to live their honky-tonk dreams.

“I randomly found this show flyer from 7 years ago tonight. We shared a ‘show bill’ playing a residency at a Nashville club with hearts full of dreams. @russelled has the #1 song in the country this week. This photo makes me cry because I am so thankful to be on this journey with this dude, seeing the way God had a perfect plan for both of us and our music. I AM SO PROUD OF YOU, RUSSELL!!!! STARTED FROM THE BOTTOM #yours,” Pearce wrote. Her official music video for “Hide the Wine” premiered Wednesday (Jan. 24) on CMT.

And it’s not like Dickerson was an overnight sensation, either. His now-hit song “Yours” took 39 weeks to make it all the way to the top. He wrote the song with his friends Casey Brown and Parker Welling. “‘Yours’ was only the second song that the three of us ever wrote together. It’s certainly a love song, written for my wife, Kailey,” Dickerson told Billboard Country Update. “I’m not kidding: When we finished it, we knew it was special, and I said to Casey and Parker, ‘You can go to Zillow.com and pick out a new house, ’cause we just wrote a No. 1 song.'”