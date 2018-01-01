Grammy Awards Adds Chris Stapleton and Emmylou Harris Collaboration

James Corden Will Host the Ceremony Live on Jan. 28

Chris Stapleton and Emmylou Harris are set to perform together on Sunday’s (Jan. 28) 60th annual Grammy Awards.

Stapleton is a two-time Grammy winner and heads to the show with three nominations for best country solo performance for “Either Way,” best country song for “Broken Halos” and best country album for From A Room: Volume 1.

Others joining the performance lineup are Zuleyka Rivera, Luis, Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Sting. Gary Clark Jr. and New Orleans musician Jon Batiste will perform a special tribute honoring Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award recipients Chuck Berry and Fats Domino.

They join previously announced Grammy performers Brothers Osborne, Alessia Cara, Cardi B, Eric Church, Miley Cyrus, Childish Gambino, Daddy Yankee, DJ Khaled, Luis Fonsi, Elton John, Kesha, Khalid, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Little Big Town, Logic, Patti LuPone, Bruno Mars, Maren Morris, Pink, Ben Platt, Rihanna, Sam Smith, SZA, Bryson Tiller and U2.

James Corden will host the ceremony live on Sunday (Jan. 28) from New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

