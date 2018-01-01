Carly Pearce’s Dreamy Wine Wonderland

Bright and early on Wednesday (Jan. 24), a fresh-faced Carly Pearce took to Facebook Live to chat with fans leading up to the CMT premiere of her “Hide the Wine” music video.

Taking place in woodland wonderland, the cinematic piece stars Pearce as a party of one at a table that has no shortage of her favorite red blends while she sings about what happens when alcohol mixes with an old flame.

The award-winning filmmaker Shaun Silva directed the video, which was shot by a lake in 25-degree weather.

“I think it’s my dream winter wine wonderland and having my band be a part of it was really cool,” she said. “I really did get to drink some of the wine which was fun.”

She said what drew her to the song, co-written by Ashley Gorley, Luke Laird and Hillary Lindsey, is that it gives voice to temptations everyone feels.

“So many of us deal with the urge to call somebody that you know that you shouldn’t when you’ve had a couple of drinks and are feeling kind of free,” she said. “I feel like this song is kind of a fun confession that so many of us can relate to and not really take ourselves that seriously.”

Pearce also fielded questions about her favorite female heroes in country music (Faith Hill, Trisha Yearwood, Dolly Parton), her all-time favorite country artists (Faith Hill and Trisha Yearwood) and her goals for 2018.

“[I hope to] have an amazing year of touring and maybe be thought of for some of these new artist of the year award show things, be a part of one, and hopefully just have an amazing year on the road.”

Pearce will join Blake Shelton’s Country Music Freaks tour on Feb. 15 in Tulsa, Okla.