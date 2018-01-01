Miranda Lambert on Women Helping Women

Miranda Lambert doesn’t give away countless Women Creators Scholarships, which is what makes the award count so much.

For the 2016-17 academic year, the scholarship went to Belmont University songwriting major Anna Vaus.

And for the 2017-2018 academic year, the scholarship is going to Caroline Watkins, a sophomore in Belmont’s Mike Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business.

“I am so happy to continue supporting this scholarship fund for Women Creators at Belmont University’s Mike Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business. To be able to assist women in a meaningful way means the world to me,” Lambert said of the scholarship she helped create to honor a female Belmont student who is majoring in music business, songwriting or entertainment industry studies. Watkins will receive more than $40,000 in scholarship funds. The tuition alone for one year at Belmont is more than $30,000.

Watkins grew up playing guitar and writing songs and says that this scholarship from Lambert is by far the greatest honor she’s ever received.

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank Belmont and Miranda for believing in me,” Watkins said in a press release. “Anyone familiar with Belmont knows the amount of talent at our school, so to have somehow been chosen among all of the other deserving young women is incredibly humbling and encouraging.

“Miranda Lambert has always been one of my music heroes. She is part of the reason I started writing songs,” she said, adding that she knows every word of every song she has ever recorded.

“There are so many women doing great things in Nashville right now, but there is not a better example for those of us working towards a career than Miranda. I know this honor comes with a lot of responsibility,” she said, “and I will do my best to make Miranda, Belmont and all of the other women creators who have come before and after me proud.”

