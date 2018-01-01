Carrie Underwood: Her Fanfare is Legit

She Sees Heroes and Villains In All of Us

All those years that Carrie Underwood spent cheering on her husband Mike Fisher when he was playing hockey? That was genuine. She meant it. She truly loves spectator sports.

“I love sporting events. I mean, I think it’s just the excitement, the drama,” Underwood said in a recent radio interview.

“You’ve got all these people on the ice or on the field or on the court, and they’re just giving it their all, and big sporting events are just amazing. The fans are excited. There are rivalries. And it’s competition. And you can just feel it in the air when you go see really any sporting event live — it’s just absolutely amazing.”

She also talked about how there are heroes and villains in all of us, and how for her that makes watching sports and rooting for her favorite teams a little more exciting.

“I don’t know. There’s just something really special about live sporting events,” she said, “and football, I’ve been watching it my entire life. So it’s fun to be a part of it in some way, and to be a part of the biggest game of the year is really special.”

The really special part is that Underwood’s new song “The Champion” will open NBC’s Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4. She collaborated on the song with co-writers Brett James, Chris DeStefano and Ludacris.

The Champion feat. Ludacris by Carrie Underwood on VEVO.

Underwood previously sang the National Anthem at 2010’s Super Bowl XLIV. This year, the opportunity has been given to P!nk. Justin Timberlake will headline the halftime show.